Pennsylvania law banning handheld devices while driving takes effect in June

New law banning cellphone use while driving in Pennsylvania takes effect in June

New law banning cellphone use while driving in Pennsylvania takes effect in June

New law banning cellphone use while driving in Pennsylvania takes effect in June

If you're traveling this Memorial Day weekend, Pennsylvania State Police and AAA want drivers to practice following a new rule of the road that takes effect soon.

Paul Miller's Law in Pennsylvania

A new law called Paul Miller's Law is putting the brakes on a bad habit. Starting June 5, it'll be illegal to use your cellphone and other electronics while driving.

"No body part can maintain that phone. So, it's not just holding it. I know a lot of drivers put their phone on their lap, and that's going to be illegal here in a couple weeks," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Rocco Gagliardi.

"You are still not allowed to pull up that device at a red light, stuck in traffic. That law is very lengthy and real specific," Gagliardi said.

"If you want to make that phone call, if you want to be on that phone, you want to play your mobile app, whatever it is, pull off into a parking lot, on a shoulder of the road, you can put your hazards on," he added.

Trooper Gagliardi said if you have your phone mounted in your car, you are allowed to accept the call with one push of a button.

Texting while driving is already illegal in Pennsylvania.

What is Paul Miller's Law?

The law is named after Paul Miller Jr., who was killed in a crash in Monroe County after a tractor-trailer driver reached for their phone while driving.

Drivers KDKA spoke with in Pittsburgh on Friday said they're on board with the law.

"You can't see the road and your phone at the same time," said Kimari Coker.

"I've almost gotten into an accident because people aren't paying attention on the road and they're on their phones," said Terry Thomas.

"It'll encourage more safety within the community and make sure everyone's being held responsible for their actions," said Jack Forsythe.

The state police and AAA have spent a lot of time educating people about the dangers of distracted driving and the new rules.

"You take your eyes off the road for a couple of seconds, it's like driving the length of a football field with a blindfold on," said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs of AAA East Central.

Now it's time for enforcement.

"If someone is using a GPS and they don't have a holder to place it," said Jasmine Harrington, "how are they going to know if it's in your hand?"

For the first year, the penalty is a written warning. Then, starting June 5, 2026, it's a summary offense with a $50 fine, as well as court costs and other fees.

"We're going to be looking for it, and we're going to have to take that enforcement action," Trooper Gagliardi said.

There is an exception in the law. Drivers are allowed to use their phones in an emergency to call law enforcement or other emergency services.