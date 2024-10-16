Penn Township residents voice concerns about potential zoning changes

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Residents in Penn Township, Westmoreland County, packed a township meeting on Wednesday to voice their concerns over potential zoning changes.

They recently caught wind of draft zoning maps shared at a recent planning commission meeting that show land currently zoned rural as being rezoned to allow for industrial uses. Currently, the land is a mix of homes and farms.

Solicitor Michael Korns told KDKA-TV that it would take time before any zoning change is finalized and that everyone would have a chance to provide feedback, allowing the township to make changes.

The land neighbors are concerned about is not far from an already existing industrial park.

"It is time for you to support the backbone of this community, which is the people who've lived here for years and their descendants," said one man during a public comment session, which lasted for about 45 minutes.

"No one wants to live at a house where there is a potential to be surrounded by corporate parks, warehouses, gas facilities," said another neighbor."

They are worried about home prices, noise and environmental concerns.

Korns told KDKA-TV this is all part of zoning changes taking place across the township. He said that it is not specific to the area neighbors are concerned about.

He said many of those changes can add protective measures, as zoning rules often require uses to be specifically prohibited.

"We're trying to regulate something that isn't currently regulated," he said.

As for the industrial zoning, he said the township is trying to accommodate the demand for development while having the smallest impact on residents.

"Nothing is being adopted in the next month, and nothing will be adopted before we've had a full chance to actually look at what this is and offer specific comment," Korns said during the meeting.

Only in the most optimistic scenario would the changes be finalized this year, he said.

In areas that are zoned industrial, he expects homeowners would not be prevented from building additional homes on their property for family members, which was a concern of some neighbors. What they could be prevented from doing is a new housing subdivision or something that looks similar to the nearby Walton Crossings.

He did repeat that if a property owner does want to have the option to build a larger number of homes on the property, they can tell commissioners before they finalize the plan and they can adjust.