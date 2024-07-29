Penn Hills considers crackdown on hookah bars after shooting killed 2, injured 7

Penn Hills wants changes after a mass shooting at a hookah bar

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn Hills is looking to make changes after a mass shooting at a hookah bar last month killed two and injured seven.

Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar was shut down after the mass shooting on June 3. Since then, officials have been working to come up with a plan to stop this from happening again in the municipality.

"When that tragic event happened, the mayor and council were very adamant about looking at safety," Scott Andrejchak, municipal manager, said.

There were 50 to 100 people inside at the time of the shooting, authorities said. A 42-year-old security guard has been charged in connection with the shooting.

"In a matter as serious as this, they took a really strong look at what was in place and made a determination that they wanted the planning commission to consider an ordinance that would change those operating hours," Andrejchak said.

Andrejchak said the proposal reflects a strategy by officials to prevent more violence. Even before the shooting, the after-hours lounge had a reputation for being a trouble spot. KDKA-TV learned police have responded to two non-fatal shootings in the past.

Officials believe adjusting the hours of hookah bars to close at midnight will help.

"I think it's very reasonable that the mayor and the council reacted the way that they do to look to see if there is anything that could be improved to make Penn Hills better," Andrejchak said.

Leaders said existing hookah bars would not be impacted by the ordinance, only the new ones.

In addition to closing at midnight, these establishments would not be permitted any closer than 1,200 feet from other hookah bars, sex-oriented businesses, places of worship, archery or shooting ranges, parks, recreation facilities, day care centers, libraries, or schools.

The planning commission meeting has been rescheduled for next month.

