Security guard arrested in shooting at Pittsburgh-area bar that killed 2, injured 7

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 42-year-old security guard has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed two and injured seven at Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar in Penn Hills last month.

In a news release on Monday, the Allegheny County Police Department said Chaz Jackson, of Pittsburgh, was charged with homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Police said he shot and killed 28-year-old Stephanie Stuart and caused "injuries to at least one of the surviving victims."

Stuart and 44-year-old Nathaniel Smiley Jr. were killed in the shooting, which happened on June 2 at 3 a.m. Police said the seven people injured in the shooting have been released from the hospital. There were 50 to 100 people inside at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

Allegheny County police said on Monday that the investigation found that Jackson was "one of the individuals responsible for the shooting." He was working as an armed security guard at the lounge on the night of the deadly shooting.

In the days after the shooting, Allegheny County police said an argument inside the bar led to the mass shooting. Smiley was arguing with an unknown man when he was shot and killed, according to police last month.

"We believe two or more persons fired guns inside the establishment," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said last month.

Police have not said if there are more suspects or if any more charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the case can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.