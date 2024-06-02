Two people killed, multiple injured in early morning shooting at a bar in Penn Hills

Two killed, several hurt in Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - Two people are dead and multiple others are injured after shots rang out in Penn Hills in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 3 a.m. they were alerted to a shooting on Laketon Road at Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar.

Once they arrived, they found an adult female and an adult male shot and killed.

Throughout the county police's investigation, they learned that seven additional people had been shot as well.

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital to be treated for various injuries including one victim who is in critical condition.

Penn Hills Police initially were called to the scene but requested assistance from Allegheny County Police.

It's believed that an altercation began inside of the bar and multiple people opened fire.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.