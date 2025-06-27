Penguins NHL Draft tracker for Pittsburgh's 2025 picks

The Pittsburgh Penguins are slated to make 11 picks over seven rounds during the two-day 2025 NHL Draft

The event is taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Round 1 on Friday, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday. The draft started at 7 p.m. on Friday and kicks off at noon on Saturday.

The Penguins enter the 2025 draft looking for an infusion of young talent for first-year coach Dan Muse. The 42-year-old Muse comes from the New York Rangers, who hired former longtime Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan this offseason.

Pittsburgh last made the playoffs in 2022 and has not won a playoff series since 2018.

Track the Penguins' 2025 NHL Draft moves below.

Who have the Penguins drafted so far?

Pittsburgh has not yet made its first selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. In Friday's first round, the team has back-to-back picks at Nos. 11 and 12 overall.

What time are the Penguins picking in the first round?

The Penguins' back-to-back picks in round one could be announced around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.

Last year, the San Jose Sharks had the 11th overall pick and made their selection at 8:22 p.m. The Minnesota Wild had the 12th overall pick, which was made at 8:34 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins' remaining 2025 NHL Draft picks

Round 1: 11th overall

Round 1: 12th overall (from New York Islanders)

Round 2: 59th overall (from Washington Capitals)

Round 3: 73rd overall

Round 3: 84th overall (from Minnesota Wild)

Round 3: 85th overall (from Ottawa Senators)

Round 4: 105th overall

Round 5: 130th overall (from Chicago Blackhawks)

Round 5: 148th overall (from Minnesota Wild)

Round 6: 169th overall

Round 7: 201st overall

Who did the Pittsburgh Penguins draft last year?

Pittsburgh's first-round pick last year went to the San Jose Sharks as part of the Erik Karlsson trade.

The team made six selections in the 2024 NHL Draft, including selecting defenseman Harrison Brunicke of the Kamloops Blazers and forward Tanner Howe of the Regina Pats in the second round. Both were of the Western Hockey League.

The Penguins' last pick in the first round came in 2023, when the team selected Braden Yager.