Pittsburgh Penguins' first-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft goes to San Jose Sharks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins' first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft officially belongs to the San Jose Sharks.

The league's draft lottery was on Tuesday, and the Penguins' pick was slotted in at No. 14, meeting the conditions of the pick going to the Sharks.

In August 2023, the Penguins acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade that included the Montreal Canadiens. In the deal, the Penguins sent their 2024 first-round pick, which was top-10 protected for this year's draft, to San Jose.

This season, Karlsson played in 82 games, notching 11 goals and 45 assists.

But the Penguins could still get a first-round pick this year. If the Carolina Hurricanes reach the Stanley Cup Final, the second-round pick Pittsburgh received in the Jake Guentzel trade will become a first-round pick. The Hurricanes are down 1-0 in a best-of-seven series to the New York Rangers in the second round.

The Sharks won the draft lottery on Tuesday. The Chicago Blackhawks came in at No. 2, followed by the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens.

The 2024 NHL Draft is June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.