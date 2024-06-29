Penguins set to have six picks on day two of the 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) - The Penguins are set to make at least six picks on the second day of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas.

They currently hold two picks in the second round, 44th and 46th overall; one pick in the fourth round, 111th overall; one in the sixth round, 175th overall; and two in the seventh round, 207th and 223rd overall.

The 44th overall pick was acquired by the Penguins in the Jake Guentzel trade with the Carolina Hurricanes and the 223rd overall pick was acquired in a 2023 NHL Entry Draft trade with the New York Rangers.

The Penguins did not have a pick in the first round of the draft after trading that pick to the San Jose Sharks last summer when the team acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Day two of the NHL Entry Draft gets started at 11:30 a.m. EST at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

We'll be tracking each pick throughout the afternoon right here on KDKA.com, check back for the latest updates.