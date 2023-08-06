Penguins acquire Erik Karlsson from San Jose Sharks in three-team trade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Norris-winning defenseman is coming to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins have acquired defenseman Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade that included the Montreal Canadiens.

The Penguins sent their 2024 first-round pick along with forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and to Montreal the Penguins sent their 2025 second-round pick with defenseman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith, and prospect Nathan Legare.

Coming to Pittsburgh is defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Dillon Hamalliuk from San Jose as well as the Sharks' 2026 third-round pick. They also acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Montreal.

Montreal sent forward Mike Hoffman to San Jose as part of the deal.

As part of the deal, the Sharks are retaining $1.5 million of Karlsson's salary, the Penguins are retaining 25% of Jeff Petry's salary, and the Penguins' 2024 first-round pick is top-10 protected.

The Penguins now have the reigning Norris Trophy winner on their blue line to start the year.