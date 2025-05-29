Former Penguins coach Mike Sullivan takes out billboard to thank Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan has taken out billboards around the area to thank the city for the time he spent with the team.

Sullivan and the organization recently agreed to part ways after nearly a decade on the heels of a third straight season of missing the postseason.

During his tenure as the Penguins' head coach, Sullivan won 409 games, becoming the all-time wins leader in team history and won the Stanley Cup twice, in 2016 and in 2017.

The billboards, which the team says there are several of around the city, say "Thank you, Pittsburgh. Cup family is forever."

Following his departure from the Penguins organization, Sullivan landed a new job with the New York Rangers, where he previously served as an assistant coach.

The Penguins haven't hired a new head coach to replace Sullivan yet.