Who is Benjamin Kindel, the Penguins selection at No. 11 overall in the NHL draft?

The Pittsburgh Penguins selected forward Benjamin Kindel in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday.

Kindel's name was called at No. 11 overall. Here's everything to know about the team's newest rookie forward.

Where did Benjamin Kindel play junior hockey?

For the last two seasons, Kindel has played for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. The Hitmen play in the Eastern Conference's Central Division.

He has been one of the top producers on the team during his time with the Hitmen. He tallied 60 points during his rookie season in 2023-24 before breaking through with 99 points last season.

"I've always kind of had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, and I think that's a good thing," Kindel said after being drafted, according to the team.

The 18-year-old shared the ice with forward Tanner Howe, who the Penguins selected in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Benjamin Kindel's NHL future

Kindel, a right-hander, is a native of Coquitlam, British Columbia. He is the team's highest selection since 2012, when Pittsburgh selected defenseman Derrick Pouliot No. 8 overall.

Kindel is another upside swing taken by Kyle Dubas, who is in his third year as the Penguins' president of hockey operations.

"I talked to Pittsburgh a little bit throughout the year, and I knew they were somewhat interested," Kindel reportedly said after being drafted by the Penguins. "So, I always knew it was possible, and I'm just really excited to move forward."

CBS Sports said Kindel has "spectacular vision on the ice," though his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame "might've led to him being lower on some teams' draft boards, but the talent is definitely there."