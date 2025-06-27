Who did the Flyers draft? Track every Philadelphia pick in the 2025 NHL draft

The Philadelphia Flyers enter the 2025 NHL draft with 10 selections, including three in the first round and six in the first 50 picks.

For the first time in its history, the annual entry draft is being held in a decentralized location — the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The draft will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and resume at noon Saturday.

Philadelphia is entering the next phase of its rebuild, kicking it off earlier this week by acquiring highly-skilled forward Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere has a busy night ahead of him, whether he makes all six selections or trades some for NHL-ready talent, moves up in the order, or acquires future assets.

Track the Flyers' 2025 NHL draft selections below.

Who have the Flyers drafted so far?

The Flyers have not yet made their first selection. The team's first of three first-round picks is No. 6 overall.

Philadelphia Flyers' 2025 NHL draft picks

Round 1: 6th overall

Round 1: 22nd overall (from Colorado Avalanche)

Round 1: 31st overall (from Edmonton Oilers)

Round 2: 36th overall

Round 2: 40th overall

Round 2: 48th overall (from Calgary Flames)

Round 3: 68th overall

Round 5: 132nd overall

Round 5: 157th overall (from Carolina Hurricanes)

Round 6: 164th overall

Who did the Philadelphia Flyers draft last year?

The Flyers left the 2024 NHL draft with seven players, with Jett Luchanko headlining the class at 13th overall.

Luchanko made the Flyers' opening-night roster and played four games with the club before being sent back to junior. The 18-year-old will likely have another opportunity to make the NHL roster in the 2025-26 season.

The Flyers also drafted center Jack Berglund, defenseman Spencer Gill, center Heikki Ruohonen, right wing Noah Powell, right wing Ilya Pautov and defenseman Austin Moline in 2024.