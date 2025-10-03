Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes named Baseball Digest's Pitcher of the Year

After yet another impressive season, Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has been named the Baseball Digest Pitcher of the Year.

In his sophomore season, Skenes posted a 10-10 record with an ERA of 1.97, 216 strikeouts, and only walked 42 in 32 starts. His 216 strikeouts were second-most in the National League, behind only San Francisco's Logan Webb, who recorded 224.

Congratulations to our very own Paul Skenes on being named Baseball Digest’s MLB Pitcher of the Year! pic.twitter.com/tnDjE7UnJ9 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) October 3, 2025

The honor for Skenes marks the first time a Pirate has been named the Pitcher of the Year in the 32 years of Baseball Digest's publication.

Skenes is no stranger to honors from Baseball Digest.

Last season, he was named Baseball Digest's National League Rookie of the Year. Along with the ROTY honors from Baseball Digest, he was also named Baseball America's Rookie of the Year.

Skenes sets records in final start of the season

During Skenes's final start this past season, he would set two franchise records.

First, heading into the game, Skenes had the chance to become the first Pirates pitcher to finish a season with an ERA under 2 in the live ball era. Prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds, his ERA was 2.03.

Following six scoreless innings and seven strikeouts, his ERA fell to 1.97.

"Having a sub-2 is great, but I don't think it's necessarily a winning mentality to come out after four innings," he said after the game. "I didn't think about it. I didn't know what my ERA was during the game. I wasn't checking, just [worried] about winning."

His seven strikeouts took him to 216 on the season, which surpassed Mitch Keller's 210, a new record for a Pirates right-handed pitcher.

"I wanted to savor it knowing this was my last outing of the year," he said. "I won't be doing that again for six months or so...the past few days have been pretty tough for me knowing that."