Paul Skenes named Baseball Digest's National League Rookie of the Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Paul Skenes has been named Baseball Digest's National League Rookie of the Year.

The Pirates' ace was previously named Rookie of the Year by Baseball America for his stellar debut season.

Skenes went 11-3 this past season with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts, and 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts this season. Skenes posted the lowest ERA in all of MLB after making his MLB debut on May 11.

He was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game, becoming just the fifth rookie pitcher ever to start the game.

Skenes was selected with the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft after a stellar senior season at Louisiana State University, leading the Tigers to a College World Series title.

This weekend, Skenes and his girlfriend Livvy Dunne, a standout gymnast at LSU, will be back in Baton Rouge.

What's better than one national champion? How about two national champions? 🤩



We're so excited to have @Paul_Skenes and @livvydunne as our guest pickers this weekend at LSU! 🐯 pic.twitter.com/gIa33GCOxG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2024

The power couple will be serving as celebrity guest pickers for ESPN's College Gameday at Saturday's game between LSU and Alabama.