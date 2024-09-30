Watch CBS News
Pirates

Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes named Baseball America's 2024 Rookie of the Year

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Sept. 29, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Sept. 29, 2024 11:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has been named Baseball America's 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Skenes is the second player from the Pirates to be named the publication's Rookie of the Year alongside Andrew McCutchen in 2009.

Skenes, 22, went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts, a .198 batting average against and 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts this season.

He is the first rookie pitcher to record at least 23 starts with a sub-2.00 ERA in a single season since Scott Perry in 1918, according to StatsPerform.

The 2023 first-overall pick's batting average against was the lowest by a Pirates starter all-time with a minimum of 16 starts.

Skenes posted the lowest ERA in all of MLB after making his MLB debut on May 11. He was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game, becoming just the fifth rookie pitcher ever to start the game.

Garrett Behanna

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.