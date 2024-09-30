Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes named Baseball America's 2024 Rookie of the Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes has been named Baseball America's 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Skenes is the second player from the Pirates to be named the publication's Rookie of the Year alongside Andrew McCutchen in 2009.

Skenes, 22, went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts, a .198 batting average against and 0.95 WHIP in 23 starts this season.

He is the first rookie pitcher to record at least 23 starts with a sub-2.00 ERA in a single season since Scott Perry in 1918, according to StatsPerform.

The 2023 first-overall pick's batting average against was the lowest by a Pirates starter all-time with a minimum of 16 starts.

Skenes posted the lowest ERA in all of MLB after making his MLB debut on May 11. He was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 All-Star Game, becoming just the fifth rookie pitcher ever to start the game.