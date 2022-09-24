Panthers & Pirates: A big day for sports on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a big Saturday for sports on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The Panthers return to Acrisure Stadium for a noon kickoff with the Rhode Island Rams and then at 6:35, the Pirates will take on the Chicago for the third game of a four-game series.

Fans could jump from one game to the other and still be able to go out and celebrate.

Pitt's return home will be their first game back at Acrisure Stadium since a 34-27 loss in overtime to Tennessee on September 10.

Of course, as always, fans should get to the stadium early for parking and tailgating purposes.

Also, remember mobile ticketing is now how fans get into Acrisure Stadium.

When Tennessee came to town, there were some issues with fans not being able to get into the game because there were issues with the mobile ticketing app, but Pitt has said that maintenance is done and they aren't expecting any issues.

Right down the road, the Pirates are taking on their National League Central Division rival the Chicago Cubs at 6:35 p.m.

Tonight, the Pirates are hoping to end an eight-game skid as they've been unable to get themselves in the win column since they beat Cincinnati 10-4 on September 14.

The main issue will be parking as fans will arriving before 5:15 p.m. are being asked to park in the downtown garages or at NOVA Place.

Road closures will also be in place on the North Shore that fans may have to navigate, but the majority of them will be lifted before game time.

Pittsburgh is going to see a lot of cheering and a lot of foot traffic today and here's to hoping it will be worth it when the Panthers and Pirates bring home two victories.