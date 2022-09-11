'Old school tickets for an old school coach:' Fans unfazed by mobile ticket app issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The North Shore was once again packed as fans were treated to another top-25 matchup between the two schools that legendary coach Johnny Majors once coached.

Dubbed the "Johnny Majors Classic" the Panthers and Volunteers treated those in Acrisure Stadium to a tight game, with Tennessee pulling out the win, 34-27 in overtime.

However, there was just one problem prior to kickoff - the tickets were having issues.

"We were trying to pull them up on our phone and the whole system crashed, so we got in line," said Bill Russell. "Customer service was very nice and gave us printed tickets, 10."

Bill Russell was part of a group of Tennessee fans that made the long drive from the Volunteer State to see the game inside Acrisure Stadium, but found out something wasn't working with the mobile ticketing app around 11:30 a.m. when they attempted to sell a couple of tickets to other fans.

"Well, we came all this way from Knoxville, Tennesse, and we will not be denied," said Mark Wyatt.

That meant fans had to wait in line to address the issues with the app and for some, it felt a little bit longer than they would have liked.

"I was clean-shaven when we got in line so it's been a minute," laughed Rick Matthews.

According to Pitt's website, their system was done for maintenance and they apologized for the inconvenience.

So for fans - it was old-school paper tickets which fit the mood to honor an old-school coach.

"Old school, take it back to Johnny Majors at Pitt, old-school paper tickets," Russell said.

"It's a fun atmosphere, great weather, it's not raining, it's not cold, love it," added Matthews.

According to Pitt, the app was up and running once again just prior to kickoff.