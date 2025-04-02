Panther Pit bar in Oakland up for sale after being deemed a nuisance, ordered to close for one year

The popular Panther Pit bar near Pitt's campus in Oakland is up for sale after it was recently deemed a nuisance and ordered to close its doors for one year.

Late last year, the owners of the now-closed Panther Pit bar were criminally charged for violating Pennsylvania liquor laws and the bar was ordered to close by a judge.

The building is now for sale, according to Keystone Real Estate Advisors President David Glickman.

Glickman called the property a "rare Oakland opportunity," touting its three outdoor decks, full kitchen, and high density of students, faculty, and medical workers in the surrounding area.

Glickman tells KDKA the property is being shown to prospective owners, but that it's very early in the process.

Another food and beverage business is expected to be the tentative buyer given the current setup of the property, Glickman said.

Why was the Panther Pit ordered to close?

The bar was raided by liquor enforcement officers in September.

Pennsylvania State Police said the Panther Pit had been operating without a license.

Police said that raid was the third since last year.

The bar has also been cited nearly 20 times for underage drinking, according to police.