Panther Pit owners facing criminal charges for violating Pennsylvania liquor laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The owners of the now-closed Panther Pit bar in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood are facing criminal charges for violating Pennsylvania liquor laws.

According to court paperwork, 56-year-old Kenneth Plumb and 44-year-old Prasad Margabandhu are charged with violating state liquor laws after the business was found to be operating without a liqur license.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered the bar to close for one year, labeling it as a nuisance.

The bar was raided by liquor enforcement officers in September. Pennsylvania State Police said the Panther Pit had been operating without a license. Liquor Control Enforcement officers said they took nearly 350 gallons of liquor and 80 gallons of beer.

Police said that raid was the third since last year. The bar has also been cited nearly 20 times for underage drinking, according to police.

The Panther Pit says in its Instagram bio that it isn't affiliated with the nearby University of Pittsburgh.