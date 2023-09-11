Criminal charges expected after raid of The Panther Pit bar in Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Criminal charges are expected after law enforcement raided The Panther Pitt bar in Oakland.

Pennsylvania State Police's Bureau of Liquor Control and Pittsburgh police conducted a search warrant for sales without a license at The Panther Pit on Meyran Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, according to the police report.

Officers seized over 345 liters of liquor and wine and about 243 gallons of beer and malt or brewed beverages.

The police report said criminal charges will be filed but officials didn't release more details.

The sports bar is near Pitt, though on its social media pages, The Panther Pit said it's not affiliated with the university.