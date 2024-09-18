Watch CBS News
The Panther Pit bar in Oakland raided by liquor enforcement officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Panther Pit bar in Oakland was raided by state agents on Tuesday morning.

State Police say the bar located along Meyran Avenue has been operating without a liquor license.

The Panther Pit bar in Oakland was raided on Tuesday and is accused of operating without a liquor license. KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge

Liquor Enforcement officers took nearly 350 gallons of liquor and 80 gallons of beer from the bar following the raid.

State Police say this is the third raid there since last year.

They also say the bar's been cited nearly 20 times for underage drinking. 

