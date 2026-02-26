Watch CBS News
Page's Dairy Mart announces opening day plans for 2026 season

Mike Darnay
Signs of spring are right around the corner as Page's Dairy Mart announced it will be opening for the 2026 season in less than two weeks.

The popular ice cream shop that's become a staple of the South Side along Carson Street announced it will open for the season on March 9.

This coming season at Page's will be the 75th season for the South Side ice cream shop.

Ahead of opening for the year, Page's said they've made a change to their ordering process and asked people to stay tuned for an update on how it will be different from past years.

Page's said they expect to share more news soon on their ice cream truck that they announced as a new addition to their lineup of offerings last year.

Over the years, Page's has received some national recognition to go with its popularity among Pittsburghers. 

In 2023, Page's was ranked the 16th best ice cream shop in the country by Yelp.

