Page's Dairy Mart announces addition of ice cream truck

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Page's Dairy Mart on Pittsburgh's South Side is already a favorite for ice cream lovers throughout the are and now the shop is getting ready to take things on the road and could soon be coming to a community near you. 

Page's announced Monday that they've bought a truck and will be renovating it and hope to have it ready to hit the road sometime this year.

BIG NEWS: PAGE'S ICE CREAM TRUCK COMING SOON 👀🍦 We just bought a truck!! 🚛 We'll be working on renovating it and...

Posted by Page's on Monday, April 7, 2025

"We're so excited for this next big adventure, thank you for all the support you've given us to get us here!" Page's said. 

Page's says they'll be sharing updates along the way on the progress of the renovations as the truck gets ready to hit the streets. 

In the meantime, Page's opened it's South Side shop for the season last month, so you don't have to wait around for the truck to get to your block.

