Yelp names Page's Dairy Mart the 16th best ice cream shop in the U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Many know it's one of the best ice cream shops around the area, but Page's Dairy Mart has now been ranked among the best in the whole country!

Yelp ranked the top 100 ice cream shops of 2023 and Page's was ranked 16th on the list!

The list was created by ranking a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews over a 14-month span.

