Page's Dairy Mart opens for 2025 season

The unofficial change of the season was in full swing on East Carson Street on Friday, as Page's Dairy Mart opened its service window at 11 a.m. One of Pittsburgh's most popular ice cream locations, it will be open every day until 10 p.m. until it closes for the season in mid-October.

In their usual tradition, a line of customers waited around the building and extended toward Becks Run Road.

James Heinzl and his daughter, Amanda, say they've been coming to Page's for decades. They were the first in line when the shop opened Friday, despite the far-colder-than-seasonal weather.

"I don't care, it's worth it," said Heinzl, who ordered his customary large chocolate milkshake. "This place is worth it for the ice cream. Always worth it."

"It's my dad's birthday, and we always come here," said Amanda, who prefers the "Dirt" cup with gummy worms and chocolate cookies. "The last time I came for the grand opening, it took me a whole hour to get ice cream, so I was like, 'We gotta get here early. We'll stand here. We'll be the first ones. Let's go.'"

True to form, the hour-long line formed behind them, but there were no complaints from the faithful.

"I mean, we all love ice cream. What can I say?" said Sydney Achtzehn. "It's definitely worth the wait in line, that's for sure, and you're going to have a hard time choosing." In the end, she chose peanut butter soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.

The excitement of the season opener every year is exciting for the customers, but the staff say they feel it as well.

"It's exciting, and also nerve-racking at the same time," says manager Maggie Zandier. "You get highs and lows and you're nervous, but you're also excited to see all the new customers and the faces come back."

Kaitland Niedermeyer of McDonald came for opening day with her sister and calls trips to Page's a longtime family tradition. When asked what brings her back every year she answered, "Just coming down with the family, hanging out and making summer memories, and of course, the ice cream is fantastic."

"[We] just happened to have the day off, and we're like, 'Might as well,'" Niedermeyer said. "It's opening day, so here we are."

Emma Baumbeck was in line for her first Page's opening day, wearing a hooded sweatshirt in the colder temperatures to order vanilla soft serve in a cup with rainbow sprinkles, or "jimmies" as described by many in the region.

"I worked a 12-hour shift at the hospital, and I came here and got some ice cream," Baumbeck said. "Good ice cream, good food, and it's close to everything."

Page's history dates back to 1951, according to Zandier, and has seen some major changes along the way.

"It used to be a gas station," she said. "It actually burned down, and it was rebuilt, and now we're here today, experiencing all this new stuff."

Now, it's a local novelty for people across the area, and Zandier acknowledges she still remembers what regular customers order every time they visit.

"We have customers come down almost daily, especially the water company," Zandier said of the nearby Pennsylvania American Water building on Becks Run Road. "Our water boys come down and get what they always get."

But from the regulars to the first-timers, Zandier says it's always nice to see a new face, and for them to enjoy a sweet treat.

"We just want to say thank you to everyone that comes down and supports our business, and we enjoy [making] everyone happy and smile."