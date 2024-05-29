One suspect taken into custody in relation to double shooting in Washington County that left one teenager dead, another injured

2 more charged in connection with double shooting of teenagers in Washington County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 17-year-old is in custody in relation to a double shooting that killed one teen and left another in the hospital.

According to police, Anthony Barfield was arrested over the weekend when he was found in an alley off Lennox Street in Uniontown.

He is being charged with homicide and conspiracy of criminal homicide.

It's believed that Karon Whitlock and Anthony's brother, Windale Barfield Jr., carried out the shooting of Annalaya Wilkerson at the direction of Anthony Barfield.

Wilkerson and another teenage girl were found shot on the side of Jolly School Road in South Franklin Township on April 13. Wilkerson had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

As of last week, police are also looking for Jeheili Cochran, who is facing charges that include hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

She has not been located.

Barfield was arraigned on Tuesday and was denied bail.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com and KDKA-TV for the latest.