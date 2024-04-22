Charges filed against 2 suspects accused of killing Washington County teen, injuring another

SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Charges have been filed against two suspects who are accused of shooting and killing a teenager in Washington County earlier this month.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh on Monday announced that charges have been filed against Windale Barfield Jr. and Karon Whitlock in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Annalaya Wilkerson and the wounding of another juvenile female.

Wilkerson and the juvenile were found shot on the side of Jolly School Road in South Franklin Township on April 13.

Both men have been charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to a press release from the district attorney.