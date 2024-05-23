2 more charged in Washington County double shooting that killed teenager

2 more charged in connection with double shooting of teenagers in Washington County

2 more charged in connection with double shooting of teenagers in Washington County

2 more charged in connection with double shooting of teenagers in Washington County

SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are searching for two more suspects after a shooting left one teenager dead and another wounded in Washington County.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office announced charges against Jeheili Cochran and Anthony Barfield on Thursday. Anthony Barfield's brother, Windale Barfield Jr., and Cochran's brother, Karon Whitlock, have already been charged and arrested in Annalaya Wilkerson's death.

Wilkerson and another teenage girl were fond shot on the side of Jolly School Road in South Franklin Township on April 13. Wilkerson had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

(Photo: Provided)

Investigators say Whitlock and Barfield Jr. carried out the shooting at the direction of Anthony Barfield. They say Whitlock told police the four of them were driving and had stopped on Jolly School Road near his home when Barfield Jr. pulled the trigger, killing Wilkerson and wounding the other girl.

According to court documents, Whitlock also told police he got the gun from Cochran, his sister. He also told police Cochran got rid of the gun.

Anthony Barfield was charged with homicide and conspiracy criminal homicide. Cochran is facing charges that include hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

Both Windale Barfield Jr. and Karon Whitlock have been charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.