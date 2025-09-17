"The Pitt" star Noah Wyle visits UPMC Children's Hospital

Fresh off his Emmy wins, Noah Wyle is back in Pittsburgh. "The Pitt" is filming at Allegheny General Hospital, but while in town, Wyle also stopped to visit UPMC Children's Hospital.

Children's Hospital posted photos of Wyle and co-star Patrick Ball on Facebook on Wednesday. UPMC said Wyle and Ball met with the hospital's emergency department team and toured several areas of the hospital.

Photos showed Wyle and Ball on top of the helipad, talking to health care workers and handing out high fives.

"The Pitt" just won five Emmy awards, including best drama and best actor for Noah Wyle. The show, which stars Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, has been lauded for its medical accuracy as well as its gripping real-time format, with 15 hour-long episodes covering a 15-hour ER shift.

"The Pitt" is filming a second season set to premiere in 2026, and production is back at Allegheny General Hospital this week. The show will film at locations like the LifeFlight helipad and various entrance ways. The rest of the show is filmed on a set in Burbank, California, designed to replicate the hospital.

The show's first season has a lot of Pittsburgh references. Wyle said he feels it's important to be authentic to the city.

"The more detail that we put in the show that makes it feel more Pittsburgh specific, I feel makes it more relatable to people that aren't from Pittsburgh because everyone has a Primanti's sandwich and everybody has an Iron City Beer in their town and the more specific you can identify it to this place, the more people feel like it's their place as well," Wyle said.