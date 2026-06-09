Neal Shipley qualifies for the upcoming U.S. Open tournament at Shinnecock Hills

Neal Shipley has earned a spot in the upcoming U.S. Open Championship tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club later this month.

Shipley, who grew up in western Pennsylvania and attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, qualified for this month's tournament by shooting 67-65 and finishing an -8 under par, tying for the best score of the day in U.S. Open final qualifying at Springfield Country Club in Ohio.

By qualifying for the 126th playing of the U.S. Open, Shipley will be making his second appearance in what's often referred to as golf's toughest test, last competing in the tournament in 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

🚢 TO SHINNECOCK‼️



Congratulations to #WestPennGolf’s own Neal Shipley, who shot 8-under today at Springfield Country Club, qualifying for the 126th U.S. Open!



It’ll be Shipley’s first major championship as a professional and third overall! #WestPennProud pic.twitter.com/8G8sFqLOZE — Western Pennsylvania Golf Association (@thewpga) June 8, 2026

Shipley's 2024 season was one that launched him into the national spotlight on the golf scene as he took advantage of entries into the Masters and U.S. Open by finishing as the runner-up at the U.S. Amateur Championship the prior year.

While playing at the Masters and U.S. Open as an amateur in 2024, Shipley made the cut and earned low amateur honors in both tournaments.

Shortly after the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Shipley turned professional, threw out the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game, and made his PGA Tour debut.

Last year, Shipley was featured on Netflix's "Full Swing" series and won two events on the Korn Ferry Tour, launching him to earning his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

Earlier this year, Shipley made the first-ever hole-in-one the history of the TGL, an indoor, high-tech professional golf league based out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

So far this season on the PGA Tour, Shipley has teed it up 13 times, making the cut just 3 times, two of which happened last month at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic and at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.