Neal Shipley completes big comeback, wins second Korn Ferry Tour event of the season

Neal Shipley has won his second Korn Ferry Tour event of the year and is on track to earn a PGA Tour card for next season.

Shipley was victorious at The Ascendant at TPC Colorado on Sunday, getting his second win of the year and completing a big comeback in the process.

Shipley, a Mt. Lebanon native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic graduate, entered the final round trailing by seven shots and fired a 64 to come back and win the tournament with a score of -18 under par.

Neal Shipley trailed by seven into Sunday @AscendantGolf.



He rallied for his second #KornFerryTour title of 2025! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/N3hNqmsDdE — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) July 13, 2025

It was nearly a flawless day for Shipley, who shot a 29 on the front nine and only had one blemish on the back nine with a double bogey on the 13th hole. He held off a late charge from Jorge Fernández Valdés and Kevin Dougherty, who each tied for second place at -17 under par.

The win at The Ascendant has propelled Shipley up to 4th place on the Korn Ferry Tour points list and has him on track to earn a PGA Tour card for next season. The top 30 players in points at the end of the season earn a PGA Tour card for the following year.

If he wins one more event this year, Shipley will earn an automatic promotion to the PGA Tour.

Shipley's first professional win came back in April when he was victorious in a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

It's been a dramatic rise in popularity for Shipley, who burst onto the golf scene last year when he earned low amateur honors at the Masters and at the U.S. Open before turning professional. \