Neal Shipley set to make U.S. Open debut at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's own will be back in the spotlight this week as he makes his debut at the U.S. Open.

Central Catholic graduate and Mt. Lebanon native Neal Shipley became a fan sensation earlier this spring and now he'll be competing in what's known as golf's toughest test in the 124th playing of the U.S. Open on Pinehurst's historic No. 2 course.

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 11: Neal Shipley of the United States plays an approach shot from the fifth fairway during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 11, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. / Getty Images

Shipley earned his spot at the U.S. Open by finishing as the runner-up at the U.S. Amateur last summer, but this won't be his first time playing in a major tournament.

Earlier this spring, Shipley captivated the galleries at Augusta National when he made the cut and was the low amateur at the Masters, spending his Sunday at the tournament playing alongside none other than Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods closes the book on his 26th Masters alongside 23-year-old Low Amateur winner Neal Shipley. 🤝 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/6dmniQPf7G — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 14, 2024

All of Pittsburgh will certainly be cheering Shipley on this week and hoping for a repeat performance as an amateur in a major championship.

Shipley will make his U.S. Open debut tomorrow morning at 8:24 a.m. playing alongside Nico Echavarria and Robert Rock.

The trio are set to play their second round on Friday at 2:09 p.m.