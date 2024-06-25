Neal Shipley throws out the first pitch at Tigers' game ahead of PGA Tour debut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Neal Shipley is a pretty popular guy right now as he's getting ready to make his PGA Tour debut.

The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate became a fan favorite this year with his performances at the Masters and the U.S. Open., being the low amateur in both tournaments.

He'll be making his PGA Tour debut this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit and ahead of the tournament, Shipley was invited to throw out the first pitch at Monday's Tigers game at Comerica Park.

The Neal Shipley movement continues.



Shipley turned pro following the U.S. Open and finished in the top ten during his professional debut on the PGA Tour Americas last week in Victoria, British Columbia.

Tee times and pairings for the Rocket Mortgage Classic haven't been released yet.