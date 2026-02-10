Neal Shipley makes first hole-in-one in TGL history

Neal Shipley made some history in the golf world Monday night when he made the first hole-in-one in the TGL, an indoor, high-tech professional golf league based out of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Shipley was making his TGL debut Monday night for The Bay Golf Club in a competition against Los Angeles Golf Club at the SoFi Center. It didn't take long for Shipley to become the star of the night.

On the 5th hole, a 110-yard Par 3, Shipley spun a wedge shot past the pin and watched the ball roll back into the hole, the first ever ace since the league launched last year.

When the shot went in the hole, Shipley exploded into a celebration alongside teammates Luke Clanton and Min Woo Lee.

"This is different than any hole-in-one I've had before," Shipley told ESPN after making the ace. "This is amazing. So cool."

Shipley, who grew up in Mt. Lebanon and attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, has been on a meteoric rise over the past few years and has become a popular name in the world of golf.

After finishing as the runner up at the U.S. Amateur Championship in 2023, Shipley earned a spot to compete in the 2024 Masters tournament.

During his Masters debut, Shipley earned a spot in the limelight as he spent his Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club playing alongside none other than Tiger Woods and earned low amateur honors for the tournament.

Later that year, Shipley earned low amateur honors in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, becoming the first player to win low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year since 2019, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Viktor Hovland, and others.

Shipley's time at Augusta National during the Masters was documented as he was featured during the third season of Netflix's "Full Swing."

Following his U.S. Open debut, Shipley turned professional, winning his first Korn Ferry Tour event last April with a 38-foot birdie putt in a five-hole playoff.

Throughout the Korn Ferry Tour season, Shipley played well enough to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

Last weekend, Shipley made the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, where he finished tied for 68th place, earning a $19,872 payday.