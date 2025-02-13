Watch CBS News
Neal Shipley to be featured on upcoming season of Netflix's 'Full Swing'

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Neal Shipley, who became a fan favorite last year in the golf world and sports world, is going to be featured on the upcoming season of Netflix's show 'Full Swing.'

Shipley made headlines all across the sports world when he burst onto the golf scene last spring and summer when he made the cut as an amateur at the Masters and at the U.S. Open

When he made the cut at the Masters and earned his way into playing the weekend at Augusta National, he got to do so alongside none other than the legendary Tiger Woods.

A clip from the upcoming trailer previewing the third season of 'Full Swing' on Netflix shows Shipley talking about being at the Masters with Woods.

"Tiger just said 'Hey, nice shot.' That's really cool," Shipley said. 

Shipley placed himself among some elite company last year when he became only the sixth player in history to win low amateur honors at both the Masters and U.S. Open. 

After the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Shipley turned professional and made his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit a short time later. 

The third season of the show will premiere on Netflix on February 25. 

