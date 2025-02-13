Neal Shipley to be featured on upcoming season of Netflix's 'Full Swing'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Neal Shipley, who became a fan favorite last year in the golf world and sports world, is going to be featured on the upcoming season of Netflix's show 'Full Swing.'

Shipley made headlines all across the sports world when he burst onto the golf scene last spring and summer when he made the cut as an amateur at the Masters and at the U.S. Open.

When he made the cut at the Masters and earned his way into playing the weekend at Augusta National, he got to do so alongside none other than the legendary Tiger Woods.

A clip from the upcoming trailer previewing the third season of 'Full Swing' on Netflix shows Shipley talking about being at the Masters with Woods.

A new trailer for Season 3 of "Full Swing" just dropped! 🎬



Only 13 days until the new season is out on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/017DnAr9NB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2025

"Tiger just said 'Hey, nice shot.' That's really cool," Shipley said.

Shipley placed himself among some elite company last year when he became only the sixth player in history to win low amateur honors at both the Masters and U.S. Open.

After the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Shipley turned professional and made his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit a short time later.

The third season of the show will premiere on Netflix on February 25.