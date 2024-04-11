Neal Shipley relying on calmness and confidence heading into Masters debut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's native sons will be shooting for the stars over the next two days -- and if all goes according to plan, he may even be shooting under par on one of the biggest stages in all of sports.

Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate Neal Shipley is one of five amateurs competing in the 88th playing of the Masters tournament.

He qualified by finishing second at the U.S. Amateur Championship last summer and his mom, Susie, says he's relying on his preparation and practice to carry him this week at Augusta National.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Neal Shipley of The United States prepares to putt during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. / Getty Images

"He's worked very, very hard," Susie said. "He will be out there first thing in the morning and he'll be the last one to leave a practice. He's constantly out there trying to improve."

Shipley played his college golf at James Madison and Ohio State universities and his mom says that his demeanor on the course has him prepared for the ups and downs of a competition like this.

"He is calm, he is confident, he is collected, but I have enough nerves for both of us," Susie said.

When Shipley tees off today for his opening round of the tournament, he'll have a familiar face alongside him as longtime friend and fellow college golfer Carter Pitcairn will be back on the bag as Neal's caddie after working alongside him at the U.S. Amateur.

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, COLORADO - AUGUST 19: Neal Shipley of the United States and his caddie Carter Pitcairn pose for a photo after winning his match on the 17th hole during the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship Semifinal at Cherry Hills Country Club on August 19, 2023 in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. ANDREW WEVERS / Getty Images

"Carter is wonderful and they have been friends, really since junior golf back in Pittsburgh, before high school actually," Susie said.

The two are a few years apart but attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic together, where they each played on the school's golf team.

"Carter is just such a good friend and close friend to him and he will keep him even-keeled," Susie said. "He'll keep him level as they move through all the holes, the next 36 holes, a very important 36 holes."

Susie says that the community's outpouring of support and cheering on Neal's success has been overwhelming.

"We appreciate it, I know Neal appreciates it, and we're really looking forward to the next two days," Susie said.

Neal is expected to start his opening round of the tournament today at 2:00 and will have former Masters champion Mike Weir in his group of playing partners over the next two days.

Augusta National will test Neal Shipley's ability to execute demanding golf shots, and the amateur feels ready to embrace the challenge. #themasters https://t.co/W3Cl7kDJs5 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2024

Time will tell if Shipley is able to make the cut and move into the weekend as an amateur at the Masters, something that the patrons of Augusta National always seem to be pulling for.