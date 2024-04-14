Central Catholic graduate and Pittsburgh native Neal Shipley paired with Tiger Woods on Masters Sunday

Pittsburgh-area native Neal Shipley is competing in the Masters

Pittsburgh-area native Neal Shipley is competing in the Masters

Pittsburgh-area native Neal Shipley is competing in the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KDKA) - Neal Shipley, the Central Catholic alumni and Pittsburgh native continues his incredible Masters week this morning when he will find himself paired with a living legend.

On Sunday morning, Shipley will tee off at 9:35 a.m. and he will do so alongside Tiger Woods.

As the only amateur to make the cut this weekend, Shipley is currently tied for 52nd in the tournament with an 11-over-par score.

SHIPLEY AT THE MASTERS

The 2019 Central Catholic graduate qualified for the Masters after coming in second at the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship last summer.

With the iconic tournament ahead of him, he called a friend of more than a decade to come with him and caddy for him, Carter Pitcarin.

Shipley surprised Pitcairn over Thanksgiving break inviting him to caddie for him at The Masters.

On Thursday, Shipley made his debut in the tournament, shooting a one-under-par 71.

That was good enough for him to make the cut which was set at six-over-par.

However, as the weekend has progressed, Shipley has struggled a bit, shooting four-over-par on Friday and then eight-over-par on Saturday.

Despite the struggles, as an amateur golfer, Shipley has recorded a total of seven birdies, 31 pars, and 14 bogeys.

Today, he finds himself with Tiger Woods, who has won the Masters five times throughout his illustrious career.

As the duo goes into Sunday, both begin the day with the same score - 11-over-par. Woods, like Shipley, has recorded 8 birdies, 29 pars, and 15 bogeys.

Masters coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. on KDKA and you can follow the tournament on the Masters website.