Golf

Neal Shipley making PGA Tour debut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Pittsburgh's own will be making his PGA Tour debut today in Detroit.

Neal Shipley became a fan favorite as an amateur during this year's Masters tournament and U.S. Open -- and now that he's turned professional, he's making his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. 

The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate will tee off at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. He'll be playing alongside Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Michael Thorbjornsen. The trio will tee off tomorrow for their second round at 8:35 a.m. 

Earlier this week, Shipley was invited to throw out the first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game amid his sudden rise to fame. 

Neal Shipley threw out the first pitch at Monday night's Detroit Tigers game. The Mt. Lebanon native and Central Catholic graduate is making his PGA Tour debut this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. PGA Tour / Twiter

Shipley earned low amateur honors at both majors earlier this year and even got to play with Tiger Woods during the final round at the Masters. 

In the wake of his low amateur performance at the U.S. Open earlier this month, Shipley turned professional and finished inside the top ten in his PGA Tour Americas debut in Victoria, British Columbia. 

