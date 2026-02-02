Mineo's Pizza House opens Pittsburgh International Airport location

Mineo's Pizza House has opened its new location at Pittsburgh International Airport after months of anticipation.

The popular pizza shop has been in business since the 1950s and now people traveling through Pittsburgh International will be able to get a taste of Mineo's while at the airport.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mineo's Pizza House to our concessions lineup," said Bryan Dietz, Senior Vice President, Air Service & Commercial Development at PIT. "Sense of place is important at the airport and for decades, Mineo's has been part of the Pittsburgh community and a local favorite. Bringing this iconic brand to the airport gives travelers another authentic way to experience our city."

A ribbon-cutting event was held on Thursday to signal the opening of the new Mineo's location in the main food court at the airport.

"We are excited to finally open at Pittsburgh International Airport," said Giovanni Mineo III. "For many Pittsburgh residents, Mineo's is more than pizza – it's a tradition. Having our products featured at the airport not only offers comfort food for travelers but also highlights the city's culinary identity to visitors from around the world. We know grandpa is looking down on us excited to see how far his small pizza shop on Murray Ave has taken off."

In 2024, Mineo's received some national recognition as it was included in a New York Times list of reader submissions of the best pizza places around the world.

In addition to their original location in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood and the airport location, Mineo's also operates locations in Mt. Lebanon and in Allison Park.