Mineo's Pizza House included in New York Times' 'Favorite Pizza Places Around the World' list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mineo's Pizza House is getting some national recognition!

The New York Times recently published a list of 15 of their readers' submissions of the best pizza places around the world.

Mineo's Pizza House, which has locations in Squirrel Hill, Mt. Lebanon, and Allison Park, was among those 15 pizza places.

"This pizza is different from any other I have tasted," Steohen Quigley wrote. "The cheese is heavy, it must rest before eating and does not travel well. The pepperonis are Pittsburgh style, quarter size, and the crust is al dente. I've never eaten crust like this anywhere."

Other pizza places on the list include restaurants from Lithuania, Nepal, Mexico, Oklahoma, Amsterdam, Germany, Australia, Portugal, Minnesota, Ohio, Peru, Japan, Brazil, and Rwanda.