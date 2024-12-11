Watch CBS News
Local News

Mineo's Pizza House opening new location at Pittsburgh International Airport

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mineo's Pizza House is opening a new location at Pittsburgh International Airport!

Mineo's, one of Pittsburgh's most popular pizza places, will be opening their new airport location sometime next summer.

An official opening date hasn't been announced, but the airport says they "can't wait for yinz to grab a slice while flying in or out of Pittsburgh."

The addition of Mineo's to the airport will be another offering of popular Pittsburgh food options alongside places like Primanti Bros. and Sarris Candies. 

The airport announced earlier this year that 15 new restaurants, bars, gift shops and more will be opening as part of it's modernization project and new terminal. 

Mineo's currently operates locations in Squirrel Hill, Mt. Lebanon, and Hampton Township. 

Earlier this year, Mineo's was included in a New York Times  list of 15 of their readers' submissions of the best pizza places around the world.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.