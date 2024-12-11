Mineo's Pizza House opening new location at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mineo's Pizza House is opening a new location at Pittsburgh International Airport!

Mineo's, one of Pittsburgh's most popular pizza places, will be opening their new airport location sometime next summer.

An official opening date hasn't been announced, but the airport says they "can't wait for yinz to grab a slice while flying in or out of Pittsburgh."

The addition of Mineo's to the airport will be another offering of popular Pittsburgh food options alongside places like Primanti Bros. and Sarris Candies.

The airport announced earlier this year that 15 new restaurants, bars, gift shops and more will be opening as part of it's modernization project and new terminal.

Mineo's currently operates locations in Squirrel Hill, Mt. Lebanon, and Hampton Township.

Earlier this year, Mineo's was included in a New York Times list of 15 of their readers' submissions of the best pizza places around the world.