Bloomfield pizza shop hit with consumer alert after inspector finds plates sitting in rodent droppings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A pizza shop in Bloomfield was hit with a consumer alert after inspectors with the Allegheny County Health Department said they found rodent droppings near plates, spoiled food and no evidence of handwashing.

The consumer alert was issued for Mia Pizza on Baum Boulevard after an inspection on Tuesday.

According to the report, mouse droppings were found throughout the front counter, "encrusted" on the floor/wall junctions, on the shelf with pizza plates that go into the oven and on shelves storing open single-service items.

The report also said the inspector found raw chicken wings that had spoiled the walk-in cooler and food like cooked pasta and cooked chicken that was held at a temperature of 46 degrees.

The inspection report said there was also no evidence of handwashing and the hand sink was dirty.

The report lists several more violations, like food that was held for more than 24 hours and didn't have a date label, no soap in the handwashing sink, a leaky toilet and grease buildup.

Whenever the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.