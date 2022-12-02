Watch CBS News
WATCH: Meteor lights up the night sky in western Pennsylvania

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There was a lot of chatter about a bright light streaking across the western Pennsylvania sky on Thursday evening.  

A meteor was spotted in western Pennsylvania on Dec. 1, 2022.  William Glasser in Latrobe

At 7:34 p.m., a large meteor was reported in our region. In a video from William Glasser in Latrobe, you can see the meteor breaking up as it moves across the sky. 

The American Meteor Society received over 200 reports of this large meteor. Most of those reports were from Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.  

Reports from as far away as Ontario, Michigan and Tennessee were received as well.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 9:53 PM

