2 men to face charges after missing Fayette County 17-year-old found dead on abandoned property

Two men will be charged in connection with the death of a missing 17-year-old girl whose body was found on an abandoned property in Fayette County last year.

Charges of interference with the custody of children, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and hindering apprehension have been filed against 37-year-old Derrick "Dream" Bradley in the death of 17-year-old Kaitlin Whoolery, the Fayette County district attorney announced on Wednesday. Similar charges are expected against 44-year-old Vincent Cossell, the district attorney's office said.

Whoolery went missing in November of 2023 after investigators said she left a drug treatment facility for a home visit and never returned.

Kaitlin Whoolery KDKA-TV

The initial investigation suggested she had overdosed and her body was buried, the DA's office said. To get the precise location of her remains, prosecutors said they agreed not to file charges against Cossell at the time.

Whoolery's body was found in April 2024, five months later, on an abandoned property in North Union Township.

The district attorney's office said Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown continued to investigate, and further forensic testing, evidence collection and interviews led to the charges announced on Wednesday.

The investigation remains active, and the DA urged anyone with information to contact his office, state police or Fayette County Crime Stoppers.

The district attorney didn't release any more information.