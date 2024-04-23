Human remains found in Fayette County identified as missing Uniontown teen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Human remains have been positively identified as a teenager who went missing in November of last year.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker on Tuesday posted to social media to confirm that human remains found in Fayette County last week were identified as 17-year-old Kaitlyn Whoolery, who was reported missing in November.

In a news release posted to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pennsylvania State Police said the remains were found by law enforcement after receiving a tip tied to a missing persons case.

The Uniontown Police Department said it had one active missing persons case, and it was for Whoolery.

The remains were found off Hogsett Lane in North Union Township near an abandoned home. Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said the remains were buried in a place where nobody would've known to look.

"We went to the location where our tip led us, and it was apparent that we had skeletal remains," he said. "They were located near the rear or property near the creek."

"These remains were in an area where a person wouldn't find them unless they were looking for them," Aubele said.

Whoolery's aunt said the teenager was in a detention center that was court-ordered by Children and Youth Services. She was allowed to go home for Thanksgiving but said the teen walked away from her family's home later that night.