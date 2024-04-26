Remains of missing Pittsburgh-area teenager sent to forensic anthropologist to determine cause of death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fayette County district attorney provided an update on the case of a missing teenager whose remains were identified this week.

Kaitlin Whoolery, 17, was reported missing in November 2023, and her remains were found at an abandoned property in North Union Township on April 16.

On Friday, Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said the next step involves bringing in a forensic anthropologist from Erie, Pennsylvania. But he said finding out exactly what happened to her won't be easy.

According to the family, the teenager was in a detention center after a court order by Children and Youth Services, but she was allowed to go home for Thanksgiving. Shortly after her visit, she disappeared.

"It's been a series of problems to solve," Aubele said. "The first problem was to find her, and we've solved that. The second was to identify her, and we're there. So, the third is to try to get justice for how she got there."

The Fayette County district attorney said officials are using a forensic anthropologist from Mercyhurst University to determine her cause and manner of death.

It is a process that will take weeks, if not months.

"With somebody who's been who's been out there for some time, it's very difficult to see what may have caused a death," Aubele said. "Toxicology is probably going to be the easiest thing that goes out, but they're looking for a number of different things that may point to causation. And sometimes it's difficult, if not impossible, to determine based on a number of different factors from somebody who's been in the elements for a substantial period of time."

But the DA said one thing officials do know is charges will likely be filed.

"A 17-year-old child doesn't end up buried at an abandoned property if there isn't foul play. So, we do anticipate in the coming weeks or months that we'll get some evidence and hopefully make an arrest in this case."

Whoolery's remains are in the possession of the anthropologist now.