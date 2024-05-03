"Mayor of Kingstown" filming to close 16th Street Bridge throughout two-week stretch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Starting Monday, the 16th Street Bridge will close multiple times throughout a two-week stretch while the show "Mayor of Kingstown" films.

Starring Jeremy Renner, the third season of the show has been filming in Pittsburgh since January. On Friday, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works said it has granted a permit to King Street Productions to close the David McCullough, or 16th Street, Bridge for a shoot.

From May 6-18, the bridge will be closed for long stretches overnight and for the entire day on May 14 and May 15. The full schedule, including detours, can be found on Allegheny County's website.

Public Works said almost all traffic will be detoured using Route 28, the 31st Street Bridge and Liberty Avenue. There's also a detour in place for Chestnut Street and nearby side street traffic.

The new season of "Mayor of Kingstown," which drops June 2 on Paramount+, promises a new face from the Russian mob and a drug war. "The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the 'Mayor's' attempts to keep the peace among all factions," Paramount+'s description reads.

The show's third season is Jeremy Renner's first work since a life-threatening snowplow accident on New Year's Day last year. He just visited Kennywood over the weekend, and Kennywood said you can spot the park in some shots.

While filming in the Pittsburgh area, the Pennsylvania Film Office said "Mayor of Kingstown" has brought in over $90 million to the regional economy, creating more than 3,000 jobs.

As for the 16th Street Bridge closure, Allegheny County Public Works said it's not involved in the film shoot and it only provided the closure information as a public service announcement. And while Public Works didn't say which production was filming, the Pittsburgh Film Office confirmed it was "Mayor of Kingstown."

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.