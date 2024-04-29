Jeremy Renner visits Kennywood while filming in Pittsburgh

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Actor Jeremy Renner visited Kennywood while filming season three of "Mayor of Kingstown" in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

The park shared a photo of Renner on Facebook on Saturday, writing, "Special thanks to Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner, his family and fellow crew members for hanging with us today!"

Pointing out that "Mayor of Kingstown" films locally, Kennywood said you can even see the park in a few shots.

The Paramount+ show has been filming its third season in the Pittsburgh area. The Pennsylvania Film Office is giving its producers a $27 million film tax credit, saying the series has brought in over $90 million to the regional economy and created more than 3,000 jobs.

The show's third season is Renner's first work since a life-threatening snowplow accident on New Year's Day last year. In an interview earlier this year, Renner told PEOPLE filming was "arduous" because he's been working 14- and 18-hour days "in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh."

The new season promises a new face from the Russian mob and a drug war. "The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the 'Mayor's' attempts to keep the peace among all factions," Paramount+'s description reads.

Paramount+ says season three will drop on the streaming service on June 2.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.