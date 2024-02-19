Pittsburgh-filmed "Mayor of Kingstown" has injected $90 million into region's economy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh-filmed streaming series "Mayor of Kingstown" has created more than 3,000 jobs and injected over $90 million into the regional economy, according to the Shapiro administration.

The Pennsylvania Film Office is providing a $27 million film tax credit to the show's producers, the Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Monday. The state's Film Tax Credit program offers a 25 percent tax credit to productions that spend at least 60 percent of their total budget in the state and that are intended for a national audience.

"The Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit program is a vital part of western PA's diverse economy, supporting a vibrant industry that employs thousands of local union members," said Dawn M. Keezer, the Pittsburgh Film Office's executive director, in a news release from the Shapiro administration. "Feature films and TV productions provide our residents with good, family-sustaining jobs and workforce development opportunities. The $2.5 billion impact that films have had on this region continues to grow with today's announcement."

The film tax credits issued in the 2020-21 fiscal year generated total productions of more than $379 million, which hired more than 8,500 Pennsylvanians, the Shapiro administration says. Acknowledging the economic boost from using the Film Tax Credit Program, the state created a new film commissioner role, which will be filled by Pittsburgh native Gino Anthony Pesi.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, the Paramount+ show "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry." The third season comes from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.