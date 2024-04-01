Pittsburgh-filmed "Mayor of Kingstown" season 3 release date revealed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a release date for the Pittsburgh-filmed series "Mayor of Kingstown" starring Jeremy Renner.

Paramount+ says season three will drop on the streaming service on June 2. The teaser was posted to social media with the caption, "There will be a reckoning."

"A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls," Paramount+'s description for season three reads. "The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the 'Mayor's' attempts to keep the peace among all factions."

The teaser gives a glimpse of Renner's first work since a life-threatening snowplow accident on New Year's Day last year. In an interview earlier this year, Renner told PEOPLE filming was "arduous" because he's been working 14- and 18-hour days "in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh."

Movie Casting PGH, which has been posting calls for extras, says the show still has about a month left of filming. The show comes from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

The Pennsylvania Film Office gave the show's producers a $27 million tax credit for filming in the area. "Mayor of Kingstown" has created more than 3,000 jobs and injected over $90 million into the regional economy, according to the Shapiro administration.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.