Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Pittsburgh-filmed "Mayor of Kingstown" season 3 release date revealed

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a release date for the Pittsburgh-filmed series "Mayor of Kingstown" starring Jeremy Renner.

Paramount+ says season three will drop on the streaming service on June 2. The teaser was posted to social media with the caption, "There will be a reckoning." 

"A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls," Paramount+'s description for season three reads. "The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the 'Mayor's' attempts to keep the peace among all factions." 

The teaser gives a glimpse of Renner's first work since a life-threatening snowplow accident on New Year's Day last year.  In an interview earlier this year, Renner told PEOPLE filming was "arduous" because he's been working 14- and 18-hour days "in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh." 

Movie Casting PGH, which has been posting calls for extras, says the show still has about a month left of filming. The show comes from "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. 

The Pennsylvania Film Office gave the show's producers a $27 million tax credit for filming in the area. "Mayor of Kingstown" has created more than 3,000 jobs and injected over $90 million into the regional economy, according to the Shapiro administration. 

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.

Madeline Bartos

Madeline is a digital web producer for KDKA. She has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on April 1, 2024 / 1:35 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.